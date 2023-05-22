🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hanover Township pled guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Vondall Shawn Pratt, 29, of South Main Street in Lower Askam, was arrested by Luzerne County detectives while investigating a Cyber tip he used a cellular phone to share a video of a girl engaged in a sex act with an adult on Facebook Messenger, according to court records.

Pratt pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Prosecutors withdrew five counts of dissemination of photo or film of children engaged in sex acts against Pratt.

Vough ordered an evaluation of Pratt by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Pratt is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30.