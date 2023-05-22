🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Orlando, Fla., did not contest charges by Hazleton police on allegations he sexually assaulted two girls when he lived in Hazleton more than three years ago.

Jose Manuel Irizarry Perez, 41, sexually assaulted the girls when he lived on Peace Street from May 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019, according to court records.

Police in court records say they initiated an investigation when a girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center in Massachusetts.

As police investigated, they learned about a second girl who was questioned by a forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center in Pittsburgh.

The two girls formerly lived in Hazleton.

Perez pled not contest to charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough ordered an evaluation of Perez by the state Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Perez was jailed at the county correctional facility where he awaits to be sentenced Aug. 30.