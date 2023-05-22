🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Hobby Lobby opened its new location in Wilkes-Barre this past weekend, after more than a year of anticipation.

The sprawling 45,000-square-foot facility located along Mundy Street stands in the spot formally occupied by Ashley Furniture, which was destroyed by the tornado that ripped through the area nearly five years ago.

Hobby Lobby boasts a considerable amount of arts, crafts and party supplies, as well as home and seasonal decor.

The parking lot was packed on Monday and customers seemed thankful they no longer had to make the journey to the Dickson City location to shop.

“It’s better than driving to Hazleton,” agreed Hanover resident, Krista Krotick. “Absolutely.”

The retail chain now has 27 locations throughout Pennsylvania and more than 900 nationwide.

Hobby Lobby is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Memorial Day hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.