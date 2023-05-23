🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE – The Leader One drone made a stop Tuesday at Concrete City.

Concrete City opened in 1913 as premier company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Co. Coal division employees and their families. The city, about 300 yards east from Middle Road between Lower Askam and the Hanover section of Nanticoke, was made entirely of poured concrete – a new construction material at the time that became popular because it was considered durable, sanitary and fire-resistant.

Historians speculate the housing complex was an incentive to maintain or boost Truesdale’s production. In 1913, the year Concrete City welcomed its first residents, the Truesdale Colliery produced more than a million tons of anthracite and employed more than 1,700 workers.

Company houses were typically dull, frame structures with few rooms and few modern conveniences. But each home in concrete city had seven rooms: A living room, dining room, and kitchen on the first floor, and four bedrooms on the second. They had pantries and cellars, and the back porches were enclosed. Rent was about $8 a month. The kitchen was equipped with a combination laundry tub/sink and a coal cooking range with a hot water tank. Concrete outhouses containing a toilet and coal bin were built behind each house. A coal stove located between the living and dining room augmented the heat generated by the kitchen range.

The 20 two-story homes formed a rectangular shape and faced a courtyard with a wading pool, tennis courts, a playground, baseball field and small pavilion.

The main disadvantage of Concrete City was the dampness. The concrete used in the project was absorbent, and mining officials could not figure out a way to stop water from rising from the foundations into the buildings. The heating systems were not efficient enough to dry out homes. Some residents have recalled clothes freezing in their closets overnight, which meant they had to be thawed and ironed before they could be worn.

The Glen Alden Coal Co. bought the place and did not want to spend an estimated $200,000 installing a required sewer system. Demolition began in December 1924, but Glen Alden abandoned the complex in place because 100 sticks of dynamite had little impact on one of the buildings. All the houses in the complex remain standing today.

For years the property was used by the Luzerne County Volunteer Fireman’s Association as a fire and rescue training center, and many of the buildings suffered fire and structural damage.