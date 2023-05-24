🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society executive director and Hollenback Cemetery Association board member Tony Brooks will host the annual Memorial Day weekend walking tour of Hollenback Cemetery, 540 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m.

The tour will explore the life and times of the Hollenback, Butler, Ross, Harvey, Conyngham, Kirby families and others who are the namesakes of many of Wilkes-Barre streets and parks. Meet a Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, a West Point Superintendent, Civil War Generals, Wilkes-Barre Mayors, a library founder, a world-famous architect, and the world’s worst singer at Carnegie Hall.

Tour price is $10 and benefits the restoration of damaged and weatherworn gravesites. Children are free. Reservations are not necessary but are encouraged by calling 570-793-3631.

Parking is available along Maple Street or inside the cemetery. Please wear comfortable shoes. For more information visit www.facebook.com/WBPreservation.