WILKES-BARRE — An 18-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday after Wilkes-Barre City Police say he was involved in a shooting in an area where children were playing at Emunah Manor Apartments.

Anthony Deandre Alston, of North Hancock Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested while police responded to gunfire in the area of 145 N. Sherman St. just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to court records.

Police in court records say Alston was carrying a .380-caliber Bersa Thunder loaded with five rounds and a misfire round in the chamber. The firearm was concealed in a pocket of Alston’s hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Several adults told police they were watching their children play in a courtyard in the Emunah Manor complex when they spotted three men wearing all black clothing and ski masks approach in a suspicious manner, court records say.

As the adults were telling the children to get inside an apartment, gunfire erupted that endangered the children, police said.

After the shooting, the three men including Alston fled toward the Sherman Hills Apartment Complex where two officers were responding to the gunfire.

Surveillance footage showed Alston and two other men crawl through a hole in a fence separating Sherman Hills and Emunah Manor apartments and walk toward the area where the children were playing in a courtyard in the area of 145 N. Sherman St., court records say.

Video footage showed Alston and another man aim firearms toward the adults who were watching the children play, according to court records.

Police said the children were in-between Alston and the other unidentified shooter and the adults.

No injuries were reported.

Court records say the .380-caliber handgun Alston possessed failed to discharge as a misfired round was in its chamber.

Five spent 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

Alston was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment. Alston was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Whittaker deemed him a danger to society.

Names of the two other men with Alston at the time of the alleged shooting were not released.