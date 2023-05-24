🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A student at Misericordia University testified before a Luzerne County jury Wednesday about being raped inside her dorm room by an intoxicated ex-boyfriend in 2021.

She said she met Jesse John Krzan, 26, of Carbondale, on a social media dating site in March 2021, and had a three to four week relationship with him until it ended in a Facebook message on April 16, 2021. She said the relationship was sexual but stopped seeing each other mostly due to the semester ending and her returning home in another state.

The woman said she suffers from a medical condition that involves her passing out due to high blood pressure or rapid heart beats. While in class on April 26, 2021, she testified she passed out and struck her head resulting in sustaining a concussion that was diagnosed at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Three days after after sustaining the concussion, she said she was in contact with Krzan who inquired about her recovery.

During online chat communications early in the morning on April 29, 2021, she instructed Krzan to park outside a specific door of Alumnae Hall where she had her dorm room and she would let him inside using her student identification swipe card.

The student ID is required to open exterior and interior doors and the elevator, she said.

While inside her dorm room, she said they both laid down next to each other on two beds pushed together as Krzan began kissing her and telling her how much he missed her.

“I had no problem with a couple of kisses,” the woman said upon being asked by Pennsylvania Deputy State Attorney General Rebecca Anne Elo, who is prosecuting.

She said she either fell asleep or passed out only to be awakened by Krzan allegedly raping her.

When the woman awakened, she said Krzan got off her and began fixing himself. She contacted her friend asking what to do while Krzan was still in her dorm room and she also called Krzan’s brother to pick him up as Krzan was intoxicated.

“At any time did you consent to having sex with the defendant?” Elo asked.

“No ma’am,” the woman said.

When asked questions by Krzan’s attorney, Paul Walker, she said he allowed Krzan to stay in her dorm room to “sleep it off” as he had been drinking.

Walker had the woman acknowledge her relationship with Krzan was sexual and had inquired about wanting to visit him during the summer. She also confirmed during questions by Walker she only wore shorts with no underwear when she allowed Krzan into the dormitory hall.

The woman reported the alleged offense to campus security and was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where she was evaluated and for a rape examination.

Krzan was charged by Dallas Township police with rape of an unconscious woman, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon before Judge David W. Lupas.