Attendees of Wednesday’s National Emergency Medical Services Week celebration push the new ambulance into the station for the first time for the ceremonial ‘pushing-in ceremony.’

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Members of the community gathered to celebrate EMS workers at Hollenback Station on Wednesday afternoon in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

The celebration featured a dedication of a brand new $386,000 ambulance, which will serve the residents of the city of Wilkes-Barre.

City Administrator Charles McCormick, delivered a proclamation on behalf of Mayor George C. Brown.

The proclamation not only offered support to the city’s EMS workers, but it also declared the week of May 21-27, 2023 as National Emergency Medical Services Week.

“I encourage the entire community to recognize the value and accomplishments of our fire and EMS professionals,” McCormick read to the crowd from Brown’s proclamation.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney encouraged all in attendance to participate in the ceremonial “pushing-in ceremony,” in which those in attendance gathered around the new ambulance to push it into the station for the first time.

Folks gathered around the new vehicle, rallied together to get it into the station, and cheered once it was ready for commission.

“We think we do the best work, we give our staff the best equipment, and we think we have the best staff anywhere,” said Chief Delaney.

Also occurring during the dedication was a car seat check, in which cars were able to drive up and have a member of the Northeast Highway Safety Program check to ensure their car seat was properly installed.