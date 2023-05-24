🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police, local police, and highway safety partners joined together on Wednesday morning to discuss safe travel during Memorial Day weekend.

The meeting, which took place at Troop P headquarters, offered confirmation that local and state police patrols will be heightened for the upcoming weekend.

“Holiday weekends — especially weekends like Memorial Day — you’re always going to see troopers being more proactive because we’d rather be doing enforcement than responding to crashes, and we find the best way to prevent crashes is by being proactive,” said Trooper William J. Evans.

According to Evans, more drivers on the road often leads to an increase in car accidents.

Summer, especially, is a dangerous time to be on the road, as people are out on the road more and crashes and fatalities go up, he said.

Besides offering peace of mind surrounding police patrol, the meeting also served as a chance for police to offer guidance on how to remain safe while driving during such a busy time.

Eileen Miller, a local road safety advocate, understands just how important safe driving is.

In 2010, she lost her son, Paul Miller, to a car accident caused by distracted driving. She has spent the last ten years advocating for change.

She has since been pushing for a bill to be passed by state legislature that would make it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving — even if the driver is not actively using it.

With the upcoming holiday weekend, it’s even more important than usual to stay alert, she said.

“We want everybody to go out and have a great, safe holiday, but we want them to get to their destination alive and we want them to be safe,” she said.

She went on to note the holiday marks the beginning of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” the title given to the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, in which fatal crashes are more likely to happen.

Rebecca Rybak of the Northeast Highway Safety Program, offers this advice to those traveling this weekend and throughout the summer: “Wear your seatbelt and, for those with children, use the correct car seats.”