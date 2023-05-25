🔊 Listen to this

Republican write-in votes for Democratic Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown will be tallied, even if May 16 primary election voters did not shade in the oval next to the write-in box on the paper ballots, officials said during a court proceeding Thursday.

A court hearing was scheduled because local attorney Neil O’Donnell filed an emergency petition on Brown’s behalf attempting to force Luzerne County’s Election Board to tally all Republican write-in votes in that race, regardless of whether the oval next to the write-in box was shaded.

Based on legal advice, the county election board had taken the position that voters must both shade in the oval and write a name for a write-in to be accepted.

O’Donnell told the panel of county judges presiding over the election matter — Tina Polachek Gartley, Tarah Toohil and Stefanie Salavantis — that Brown had reached an agreement with the county election board and election bureau to resolve the matter after Brown’s emergency petition was filed Wednesday.

O’Donnell said the county agreed to review and tally all write-in votes for Brown, and attorneys representing the county election board and bureau confirmed that agreement before the judges.

The agreement applies only to Brown’s Republican write-in votes, the county attorneys stressed.

Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks attended the proceeding and said he intends to pursue a similar court filing seeking the tallying of any write-in votes for him that did not contain shaded ovals.

Brown is hopeful he will have enough write-in votes to receive the Republican nomination. He secured the Democratic nomination with 2,396 votes and had no opposition.

On the Republican side, Harry L. Cropp III appeared on the ballot with no Republican opposition and secured 453 votes, according to the unofficial results.

The county reported a total 363 write-in Republican votes in that race, but representatives of Brown’s campaign said this number only covers those with the shaded ovals.

“We still have to count the votes,” Brown said as he left the county courtroom.

