WHITE HAVEN — The newly built overnight cabins at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA’s Camp Kresge will increase operational efficiency, reduce overall operating expenses and increase sustainability.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday in celebration of the unveiling of new overnight cabins at Camp Kresge.

YMCA Camp Kresge was established in 1953, making this year their 70th year in operation.

The camp offers year-round programming, including summer camp, family camp, children’s camping weekends, outdoor education, and facility rentals for group outings and special events.

The new cabins also provide more efficient staff-to-camper ratios, ADA accessibility, climate control, and improved aesthetics.

With the addition of the new heated cabins, Camp Kresge now has 164 beds in total and can stay open year-round for campers.

With the improved camper-to-staff ratios, there can be two staff in each cabin.

The YMCA staff said camper feedback already shows there is an improved feeling of connection to their cabin mates in the new environment, and families have also expressed appreciation for the benefits of the new features at Camp Kresge.

The cabins were completed in phases, thanks to the support from community partners, staff, volunteers, and donors. The project began in 2021 with the removal of several older cabins, and then the construction of four new cabins in the Upper Village.

In 2022, all but one of the remaining older cabins were removed. The final cabins were built in the Lower Village, which now hosts three new cabins. The landscaping was completed this spring.

The cabins were a major component in the “Camp for All” capital improvement project for Camp Kresge, which has been underway over the last 20 years and also included the construction of the Arts Village, pavilion, the health lodge, and other improvements.

