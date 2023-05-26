🔊 Listen to this

Samantha Morfa sits in her seat at the Mohegan Sun Arena while other students were still processing in.

Anthony Adams sits in a folding chair checking his phone while waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Steven Bale leads the procession for the 55th LCCC commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The LCCC Trail Blazers mascot warms up the crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena before the students processed in for the 55th LCCC commencement.

Shelsie Argudo looks in a mirror making adjustment to her cap and gown.

Anthony Spinelli perchases a couple of bottles of water from a vending machine at Mohegan Sun Arena ahead of the LCCC commencement.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Luzerne County Community College held its 55th annual commencement ceremony on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Paul Pringle as speaker.

Pringle is a Los Angeles Times reporter who specializes in investigating corruption. He also is the author of “Bad City: Peril and Power in the City of Angels,” a true-crime story which exposes institutional corruption. Pringle is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and California State University. He lives in Glendale, California and is a native of Luzerne County.

Fred Adams captured these images of graduates at the event.