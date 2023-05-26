Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Luzerne County Community College held its 55th annual commencement ceremony on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Paul Pringle as speaker.
Pringle is a Los Angeles Times reporter who specializes in investigating corruption. He also is the author of “Bad City: Peril and Power in the City of Angels,” a true-crime story which exposes institutional corruption. Pringle is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and California State University. He lives in Glendale, California and is a native of Luzerne County.
Fred Adams captured these images of graduates at the event.
