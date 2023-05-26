Khadijah Bashir waits in line at Mohegan Sun Arena for the procession of the 55th Luzerne County Community College commencement to begin on Thursday evening. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>Anthony Spinelli perchases a couple of bottles of water from a vending machine at Mohegan Sun Arena ahead of the LCCC commencement.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Shelsie Argudo looks in a mirror making adjustment to her cap and gown.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>The LCCC Trail Blazers mascot warms up the crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena before the students processed in for the 55th LCCC commencement.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Steven Bale leads the procession for the 55th LCCC commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Diane Granda checks her phone while standing in line.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Anthony Adams sits in a folding chair checking his phone while waiting for the ceremony to begin.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Samantha Morfa sits in her seat at the Mohegan Sun Arena while other students were still processing in.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Luzerne County Community College held its 55th annual commencement ceremony on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Paul Pringle as speaker.

Pringle is a Los Angeles Times reporter who specializes in investigating corruption. He also is the author of “Bad City: Peril and Power in the City of Angels,” a true-crime story which exposes institutional corruption. Pringle is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and California State University. He lives in Glendale, California and is a native of Luzerne County.

Fred Adams captured these images of graduates at the event.

