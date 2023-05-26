🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown this week announced the street cleaning schedule for May 25-26.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

The tentative schedule is below. Additional neighborhood sweeping schedules will be announced as they are scheduled.

Friday, May 26, 2023: Scott Street – George Avenue to Kidder Street – RS Liddon Street – Scott Street to Bryson Place – LS Kado Street – Scott Street to Calvin Street – LS Calvin Street – Kado Street to Woodside Drive – LS Jay Street – Kado Street to Scott Street – LS Sedgwick Street – Calvin Street to Scott Street – LS Flick Street – Kado Street to Scott Street – LS Govier Street – Kado Street to Mineral Street – LS.

• Key: RS—right side of street LS-left side of street

Garbage, recycling schedule

City Hall will be closed and there will be no DPW services on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

Monday, May 29, garbage and paper and cardboard recycling collection for Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 rescheduled for Tuesday, May 30.

Monday, May 29, yard waste pickup is postponed and will resume on Monday, June 5.

All other collections remain unchanged.

Additionally, on Tuesday, May 30, Wilkes-Barre’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin their summer hours of 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection must be placed curbside by 6 a.m., on your collection day, during summer hours.

