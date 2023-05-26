Hanover Area seniors earn LCCC diplomas before HS graduation

🔊 Listen to this

This past year, Hanover Area High School Guidance Counselor Nicole Hummer was tasked with surveying students to see who would be interested in attending classes at Luzerne County Community College with the goal of graduating with a certification in the trades field.

The program was made possible due to a generous donation Hanover Area received from an anonymous source that enabled students to graduate from LCCC completely debt-free.

After a year-and-a-half of juggling both high school and college classes, two students walked across the stage at LCCC Thursday with a degree in electrical construction a week before their high school graduation: eighteen-year-old William May and seventeen-year-old Caden Hummer.

Hummer admits that she may be biased: Caden is her son, and he and William are good friends.

“We’re just so proud of them,” Hummer said. “Balancing everything and accomplishing this in such a short amount of time.”

There were certainly bumps along the road.

LCCC wanted students to begin classes in January so Hummer only had several weeks to get the word out about the program — which she sees as a great alternative for students, including those who might not have the financial resources to further their education.

Since Caden had mentioned to his father that he might want to go into the electrical field, his mom asked if he wanted to participate.

“I thought this subject area, this program, was really a good fit for him,” Nicole said, adding that they have several family members currently in the electrical field.

Caden wasn’t on board with the idea, but he eventually came around to it, especially since he didn’t have plans to go to college.

For William, the decision was easier to make.

“At the beginning of last year, I had no idea what I wanted to do,” said William. “I thought I might as well try this and see if I liked it.”

Balancing the added coursework along with regular high school classes and extracurricular activities was not easy. Both William and Caden took about 10 credits each semester — only two credits less than the minimum for full-time students. Having to go to the LCCC campus and then straight to high school afterward was also taxing.

“It was just hard to manage,” William admitted. “I felt a lot of pressure during the whole thing.”

“At times it was hard to handle,” Caden agreed, “but we got through it.”

The teaching staff at both Hanover Area and LCCC did their best to support the boys. Teachers moved their schedules around to accommodate the added classes and professors from LCCC came to Hanover Area to teach the boys when they couldn’t make it to campus. One professor even created a special math class just for William and Caden so could get the credit they needed.

It was a challenge, no doubt, but well worth it in the end. Walking across that stage was nothing short of a relief and a promising start to both of their future careers.

“It feels good,” Caden said. “I’m just excited for the things to come.”

“It’s very rewarding,” added William.

In the fall, both Caden and William will apprentice at the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union (IBEW). Thanks to the credits they earned from LCCC, the program will only take two years to complete.

Hummer is optimistic that their accomplishments will inspire other students to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I think it’s going to open up the door for many others,” she said. “I have other kids in the lower grades who are signing up for it now.”

Other diploma graduates

Several other students from area high schools also graduated with diplomas from LCCC on Thursday:

Maizy B. Aikey – Bloomsburg High School

Emma Davenport – Dallas Senior High School

Jacob T. Evans – Bloomsburg High School

Ashlyn R. Granda – Bloomsburg High School

William Martin Moser – Bloomsburg High School

Andrew L. Plyler – Bloomsburg High School

Andrea Prybyla – Bloomsburg High School

Grace Ann Reed – Greater Nanticoke Area High School