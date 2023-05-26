NEPA Sings crowns winners, benefits CASA

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — CASA of Luzerne County held its 6th annual NEPA Sings competition at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Thursday night, bringing together high school contestants from several area schools for a much-buzzed-about, sold-out show.

All proceeds from the event will benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide qualified and compassionate volunteer advocates to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County, ensuring that their right to a safe, nurturing and permanent home is met.

PNC Bank and Geisinger Northeast acted as presenting sponsors for the event.

The vocal competition was held in front of a live audience for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate the comeback, along with CASA’s 10 anniversary, Executive Director, Mary Kay Pivovarnik and the NEPA Sings committee planned some exciting additions to the competition this year.

For the first time, the competition was held at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, which has served the community for more than 100 years. The historic theater on North Main Street has been its home since 1957.

Pivovarnik said it was “exhilarating” to be back in front of an audience.

“You can just feel this wild, different energy,” she said.

And indeed, friends and family turned out in droves to support the contestants. Waves of cheers erupted every time one of the contestants’ names flashed on the screen above the stage.

“School Spirit” was the theme this year and all seven contestants were high school students who were hand-picked to represent their schools, which included: Wyoming Valley West, Pittston Area, Wilkes-Barre CAPPA, Lake-Lehman, Hazleton Area, Wyoming Area, and Crestwood High School.

“We thought, what’s a good way for kids to give back to kids,” explained Pivovarnik.

“I think the performing arts programs are really important and I know they’re not always well funded,” she continued.

Just before intermission, Pivovarnik spoke passionately about the hard work CASA advocates put into helping youth across Luzerne County. CASA’s cause hit close to home for contestant Gabbi Howe, 17, representing Hazleton Area, who was adopted herself.

Before the awards were given out, judges Chris Bohinski and Michelle Reily, along with the seven contestants, led everyone in a rousing rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

The “School Spirit” prize was awarded to the Wilkes-Barre Area CAPAA program, based on ticket and t-shirt sales, as well as support on social media. Drama teacher Alice Lyons accepted the cash prize of $500, which will go towards funding for the program.

Each contestant gave it their all, showcasing their vocals in genres like musical theater, pop, and even opera.

Audience members also had the chance to vote on the “Fan Favorite” award. Attendees were invited to text the number that appeared on the screen under the contestants’ names to vote for them.

Pittston Area junior Olivianna Vanesko, 17, took home that prize, which included a $250 gift card to Simon and Co. Jewelers, for her melancholy rendition of Radio Head’s “Creep.”

In addition to her vocal talents, Vanesko also owns her own jewelry business.

Second Place, which included four tickets to an upcoming Penguins game and Beats headphones, went to Crestwood junior Phoenix David, 16, for her performance of “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones.

“I didn’t expect this,” Davis said afterward. “I was so surprised my hat almost fell off.”

Davis is also a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community and urged everyone to “show up for the people you love” and “be kind.”

Lake-Lehman sophomore Olivia Stockage, 16, took home first place, winning a grand prize of $1,000. Stockage blew the judges away with her opera performance, which showcased her near-flawless pitch and incredible technique. Though she was invited to sing her song one more time, she could barely get through it without bursting into tears.

With all of the love and support from family and friends echoing into the night, it was the Mr. Rogers quote Pivovnarnik shared that could be heard above the noise:

“Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero.”