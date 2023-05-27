🔊 Listen to this

Hundreds are seen gathered at the Wyoming Monument on July 4, 2017 for the 239th anniversary and 139th annual commemorative service of the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming.

WYOMING — Wilkes University President Dr. Greg Cant will serve as the keynote speaker at the 145th observance at the Wyoming Monument on Tuesday, July 4, the Wyoming Commemorative Association has announced.

The annual July ceremony marks the anniversary of the 1778 Battle and Massacre of Wyoming. Each year, up to 1,000 people turn out for the event, which features speeches, patriotic music and a laying of wreaths around the base of the monument.

A native of Australia, Dr. Cant became the seventh President of Wilkes University in May of 2020. He was a professor in Guangdong, China, and worked in the United Kingdom and in Australia. He was the dean of the Offut School of Business at Concordia College, Minnesota, as well as the dean of the Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University prior to being named as the Wilkes President.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Australia, a master’s degree from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, and his doctorate from the University of Western Australia.

History of the event

On July 3, 1778, the fields around what is now the monument ran red with the blood of patriots who were massacred by a combined force of British troops and their Iroquois allies during the Revolutionary War.

Construction on the monument — which marks the gravesite for bones of victims — began in July 1833 but was suspended due to a lack of funds when the monument reached 20 feet. Construction resumed in 1841 when the Ladies Luzerne Monumental Association, which became the Wyoming Monument Association in 1860, raised money to complete the memorial at a cost of $8,000.

The gathering is a tradition that goes back to 1878 — the centennial of the Battle of Wyoming.

On the 100th anniversary of the battle on July 3, 1878, a commemoration service drew more than 50,000 to hear the main speaker for the event, U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Locals tend to associate the ceremony with the 4th of July, which is when it is often held. But, the association notes, it has always been the customary practice to hold the observance on the 3rd of July when the 4th falls on a Sunday.

This year, the band concert will begin at 10 a.m., with the observance program beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tent covered seating is available in the event of rain.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Wyomingcommemorative.