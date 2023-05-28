Click here to subscribe today or Login.
SWOYERSVILLE — A two-alarm fire damaged a home at 61 Birch Drive Saturday night. No injuries were reported.
Swoyersville Fire Captain Ted Sherrill said crews encountered fire coming from the back of the house and the roof upon arrival.
The cause is under investigation.
