With the holiday weekend in full swing, boating activities across the state are expected to increase as people break out their paddle boats, canoes, and kayaks and head out onto the water.

“Pennsylvania really is blessed with a lot of water,” said Mike Parker, communications director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “The choices are limitless.”

While these activities are relatively inexpensive and easy to get into they also come with added risks, especially if you have little to no experience with boating or water safety.

According to the CDC, 4,000 drowning deaths occur per year nationwide. While 87% of drowning fatalities among children under 5 happen in pools or hot tubs, those aged 5 to 17 are more likely to experience drowning in natural waters, like rivers or lakes.

Since May is Water Safety Month, it’s the perfect time to familiarize yourself with the rules and regulations of boating in the area and brush up on safety tips that may prove life-saving.

Understand the water

The Hanover Township Fire Department averages 15 water rescue calls a year. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, Fire Chief Joe Temarantz said that every rescue requires a substantial amount of manpower and resources. The department has two boats that they utilize for water rescues as well as a boat launch that Temarantz said is relatively easy to get to.

Hanover Township also has mutual aid partners in Wilkes-Barre and Plymouth Borough who have water rescue equipment.

While it’s true that people often seek out isolated swimming holes in the summer, Temarantz said that most of the department’s rescues happen in and around the Susquehanna River.

“Usually, the outcome is not very good when someone is in the river because they don’t understand the undercurrent,” he explained.

The fire chief stressed that understanding the water you’re boating on is important, whether it’s the depth, the current or the position of certain obstructions like dams. It’s equally as important to make sure the type of water you’re in matches your skill level.

State parks with lakes are a great option for beginner boaters and paddlers since the still water is easy to navigate. Francis Slocum State Park, located in Kingston Twp., has two boat launches as well as canoes, paddle boats, kayaks, and rowboats available to rent, which will be available all week long starting this weekend.

Of course, accidents still happen and it’s best to be prepared in case of an emergency. If your boat capsizes, you may hit your head or get caught on something underneath the water. There’s also the possibility of unexpected storms and downed logs that could create fast-moving water.

Life jackets are key

In those cases, Temarantz said that personal flotation devices — also known as life jackets — are the key to survival.

Parker echoed that sentiment adding: “The life jacket is going to keep your head above water and give you that extra time that you need to adapt to that situation.”

According to Pennsylvania state law, every child under the age of 12 is required to wear a life jacket at all times when on a boat. Though adults are not required to wear them, it is encouraged and they must have life jackets available for every person on board.

Hanover Fire Department has two dozen members certified in water rescue, as well as support personnell; none of them are allowed near the water without a life jacket.

However, life jackets are not one size fits all. It’s important that your life jacket is suited to your size and weight and that it’s properly secured. There are also different types of life jackets that you can get based on the activity that you’re doing.

Though it’s not impossible, Temarantz said they typically don’t see drownings in people who wear life jackets. According to the U.S Coast Guard, of the reported 658 boating-related deaths in 2021, 81% died by drowning, and 83% of those people were not wearing life jackets.

Other measures

Other safety measures include carrying a whistle or a light that reacts to water so that you can signal your location if you get stuck in the water. Having a plan and telling someone where you’ll be and for how long also helps in the event that emergency personnel have to come and find you.

Both Temarantz and Parker warned boaters against drinking while participating in water activities and to make sure there is always a designated driver on board.

In terms of launching your boat, there is private property to consider, Parker said. Always launch your boat on a public access point and make sure you have a launch permit, which can be acquired online. The Fish and Boat Commission has almost 400 public accesses along waterways across the state.

It’s also important to make sure your boat is properly secured.

“There’s nothing worse than chasing an empty boat down the river,” Temarantz said, adding, “It puts our people at risk.”

At the end of the day, your well-being, as well as that of those around you, should always be a top priority.

“We want everybody to have fun,” said Parker. “But we also want everybody to return home safely.”

