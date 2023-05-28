🔊 Listen to this

Nathan Gray’s brother, Jeffrey, 11, and sister, Natalie, 8, recently visited the site of the Nathan Gray Memorial Park that is under construction in South Wilkes-Barre. They are shown near the orange ‘puppy spring rockers’ that Nathan requested for the playground.

WILKES-BARRE — Nathan Gray, the south Wilkes-Barre true “super hero” who lost his six-year battle with cancer on Jan. 6, 2022, had a favorite saying straight from the annals of Winnie the Pooh.

It was Eeyore, generally characterized as a pessimistic, gloomy, depressed, old grey stuffed donkey, who said this:

“It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.”

For a kid who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor when he was 2 years old, Nathan Gray was always looking for sunshine and enjoyed life until his passing at age 8.

His mom, Tricia Gray, said it best:

“Nathan inspired all who knew him.”

And in many ways, he still does, as evidenced by the construction of what will soon be “Nathan Gray Memorial Park” in South Wilkes-Barre, not far from Nathan’s home and a place he helped plan and design and would have enjoyed.

As all who knew Nathan would agree, he would be very happy to know that many children will enjoy his playground for years to come.

By the time Nathan reached 8, he had attained a larger-than-life status for how he handled himself through the treatments and surgeries following his diagnosis at the age of 2 of a rare form of kidney cancer. His family opened his world to the public on the “Nathan the Superhero” Facebook page.

“Nathan would visit that park quite often when he was feeling well enough to do that,” said Mayor George Brown. “Nathan’s favorite color was orange, so most of the equipment will be orange.”

Nathan’s parents, Jeff and Tricia Gray, and his siblings, Jeffrey, 11, and Natalie, now 8, know that Nathan would be very happy to see the playground being built and the activities he helped plan and, of course, the orange that is everywhere.

”Nathan had mentioned what he would like in the park,” Tricia said. “He loved the color orange and as you can see, most of the equipment is orange.”

Like the “puppy spring-rockers” that Nathan wanted more than anything else — and they had to be orange.

Tricia said half of the park will have equipment for older children that is fitness inspired, while the other side of the area will have playground activities which will include two zip lines — one that is accessible.

Tricia and Mayor Brown said the park will consist of playground equipment requested by Nathan before his passing, including those two orange puppy spring rockers, 1 Fire Engine spring rocker, Zip Lines, swings for babies, and equipment for his brother to work out on before his sports practices and games.

Additionally, there will be ADA equipment, including ADA Freedom Swings, an ADA Zip Line, and ADA equipment similar to what is in the Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park — ADA inclusive orbit for wheelchair, ADA roller table, and ADA cruiser.

Mayor Brown said construction of the Nathan Gray Memorial Park should be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

The equipment cost is $123,996.00; the contractor — Columbia Excavating Inc., Berwick, cost is $181,392.40. PennEastern Engineering, Wilkes-Barre, designed the park.

Tricia said Nathan “captured so many hearts” during his short life.

“When we would walk over here, Nathan would say, ’wouldn’t it be cool if the park had this or that,’” Tricia said. “When he passed, Mayor Brown promised me at Nathan’s viewing that we were going to do this.”

Tricia said she and Jeff and Jeffrey and Natalie have all been a big part of seeing the project through. She said a likeness of Nathan will be placed at the playground.

Mayor Brown said he intends to have special needs equipment placed at all city playgrounds.

“I think we all know the story behind this, ” Brown said of the park. “A young 8-year-old Nathan Gray battled cancer for six years. That was a favorite place for him to play when he was feeling well enough to do that. Nathan was such a wonderful little guy.”

“Nathan’s heroic battle with cancer, his love of life and his ability to remain positive throughout his ordeal should be an inspiration to us all,” Brown told City Council at a meeting following Nathan’s passing.

Mayor Brown then asked Council to approve naming the playground area at Barney Farms Park the “Nathan Gray Memorial Park.”

“I feel this would be an appropriate way for the city to honor the memory of Nathan Gray,” Brown said.

Like Pooh’s friend Eeyore said, “It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.”

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.