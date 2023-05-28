Kaiser financial statement shows big spending planned

🔊 Listen to this

A recent financial statement offers a handful of details — two paragraphs in a 56-page report — about the future of Geisinger Health under the newly formed non-profit Risant Health Inc., a creation of Oakland-based health giant Kaiser Permamente. While the info may be a small part of Kaiser’s big picture in the statement, the dollars amounts are no chump change.

The “notes to combined financial statements” of various Kaiser entities mention providing up to $5 billion to Risant and “no less than $100 million” through Dec. 31, 2028 for Geisinger.

Geisinger and Kaiser announced in April that Risant was being formed by Kaiser and that Geisinger would be the first acquisition of the new non-profit. During a Zoom media conference, Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said he will become Risant CEO, but that Geisinger will retain its current name, employees and operations.

Ryu also noted that while Geisinger is the first to join Risant, Kaiser anticipates “five to seven health systems across the country” will become parts of it. Asked about any financial investment from Risant or Kaiser to Geisinger, he said there was no immediate plan for such an infusion, but that Risant would likely bring assets that improve Geisinger’s work.

Details beyond that were scant to non-existent. Earlier this month that changed with the release of the “Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and subsidiaries and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and subsidiaries Combined Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.”

Amid a barrage of numbers and text explaining them is a page titled “Health system agreement between Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Risant health, Inc., and Geisinger Health.”

Noting the agreement announced in April is expected to close sometime next year following regulatory approval, the section specifically states:

• Kaiser Foundation Hospitals “has designated up to $5 billion to support core Risant Health capabilities, technologies, tools and future investments.”

• Of that $5 billion, “Kaiser Foundation Hospitals will invest a minimum of $400 million over the five year period following closing, inclusive of funds generated by Risant Health.”

• Additionally, “Risant Health will make available a minimum of $2 billion, inclusive of any Geisinger internally generated and Risant Health funds, as needed through Dec. 31, 2028 to support necessary hospital, ambulatory facility, technology and other strategic and routine capital.”

• Risant will also assure funding “of no less than $100 million through Dec. 31, 2028, to support the extension of Geisinger’s health plan and care delivery services,” and “will ensure that funds … are available to fund Geisinger’s research and education enterprises at an annual level to less than $115 million (adjusted for inflation and other factors)” for at least 10 years.

The complete, unaudited financial statement is available online at emma.msrb.org/P21744130.pdf

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish