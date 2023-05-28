🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has determined that the death of a woman found in a West Church Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday was a homicide.

Lastarr Williams, 27, died from multiple traumatic injuries due to physical assault, according to a release from Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews issued on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators from Nanticoke, Newport Township and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to the area of 203 W. Church St. on Saturday after it was reported that a deceased female was at the location.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. An autopsy was performed by Dr. Gary Ross, who came to the conclusion that Williams’ death was to be ruled a homicide.

There was no word Sunday as to whether or not anyone had been taken into custody regarding this incident. The coroner’s report notes that any further information will be released from the Nanticoke City Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police or the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.