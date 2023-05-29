🔊 Listen to this

Much of the musical accompaniment for Sunday’s ceremony was provided by the Bell Tower Brass, seen here playing during the procession.

The graduating class prepares to take their seats to start Sunday’s commencement ceremony.

Wyoming Seminary’s Class of 2023 waits for the procession to begin at Sunday’s commencement ceremony.

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary’s Class of 2023 was sent off in grand fashion under a clear blue sky on Sunday, as the school celebrated its 179th commencement ceremony.

After a procession scored by the Bell Tower Brass and a national anthem performance from the Class of 2023’s Madrigal Singers, the graduates were welcomed by classmate Helena Prusak. Additional student speakers included Andrew Mauriello, who gave the student address, and Elia Lini, who introduced the faculty speaker.

A number of awards were handed out during Sunday’s ceremony, as well as recognition given to students awarded academic concentrations.

For a full story, along with the list of the members of Wyoming Seminary’s graduating class, be sure to check out the Times Leader’s upcoming special section highlighting the graduating classes from schools across the area, coming in June.