WILKES-BARRE — According to The Institute’s Chief Research Officer, Andrew Chew, economic diversity is defined as economic activity spread across a broad range of industry sectors.

The Institute recently completed a study through which growth opportunities were identified for economic diversification. The research explored employment and wage activity compared to regional, state, and national benchmarks.

Findings suggest that Lackawanna and Luzerne counties are well suited to continue focusing on existing strengths. Doing so will allow the region to build upon current competitive advantages given the ongoing tight labor market. Investing in new workforce pipelines may be challenging amid such uncertainties.

Chew said the region’s top industries are health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing, retail trade, and manufacturing.

In terms of employment by occupation, work in transportation and material moving roles are most prominent (compared to office and administrative support positions at the state and national levels).

In the last decade, Chew said transportation and material moving occupations have grown most, with 10,142 positions added. They were followed by business and financial operations occupations, with far fewer positions added (2,344).

“It’s certainly not a surprise that transportation and warehousing plays such a large role in Northeastern Pennsylvania, considering our proximity to Interstates 80 and 81 and even multiple ports of entry,” said Chew.

Despite staffing shortages and supply chain issues, Chew said the health care industry is expected to grow. Health care — already a strength — should be a priority for economic and workforce development.

In particular, outpatient care and home-based care segments are projected to expand greatly.

In Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Chew said a total of 4,677 health care and social assistance positions are predicted to open within the next year, which is higher than all other expected occupation openings in the region.

Even though existing sectors should remain central focal points, the research found some new areas ripe for economic development. For example, the renewable energy industry is still small in the region. It employs just four people in the two counties. A greater investment in this space could also contribute to a more resilient economy.

Tourism-related businesses present another potential opportunity for economic resilience. Prior to the pandemic, Chew said visitor spending in the two-county area averaged a 3% year-over-year increase, stretching as far back as 2014.

Tourism numbers in the region dropped significantly from early 2020, but Chew said they are expected to rebound as the country recovers.

Although wages in this sector are below average, growth in tourism expands the region’s economic base and results in significant ripple effects in other sectors. Expanding tourism-related industries could allow the region to build on an asset while diversifying its economy.

The study compared Northeastern Pennsylvania’s economic characteristics to those of several peer regions. They include Altoona, Pennsylvania; Asheville, North Carolina; Binghamton, New York; Canton-Massillon, Ohio; Duluth, Minnesota-Wisconsin; Lewiston, Idaho-Washington; Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington; and York-Hanover, Pennsylvania.

“Examining NEPA’s well-being alongside the well-being of these peer areas revealed that we do indeed have a strong foundation,” Chew added. “As long as we embrace what we already have, we can plan carefully to grow in new and innovative ways.”

