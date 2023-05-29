🔊 Listen to this

While the YMCA always has a lifeguard on duty, it’s important for parents to supervise their children at all times while they’re swimming.

Michael Skeath is the Aquatics Director for the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, at both its Wilkes-Barre and Pittston locations.

Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend is observed with cookouts, parades, cemetery visits and family gatherings.

It’s also the unofficial start of the summer season, a time when many uncover their pools and bust out their swimsuits and inflatable rafts in preparation for the hot, hazy days ahead.

The pool at Francis Slocum State Park, as well as the Kingston Community Pool, are set to open this weekend with several other community pools around Luzerne and Lackawanna County following suit in the upcoming weeks.

Swimming is certainly a treasured summer pastime, but it can also be dangerous, especially for children.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1-4 and the Red Cross states that 87% of those drownings happen in pools or hot tubs. For children 5 through 14 drowning is the second leading cause of death, trailing just behind car crashes.

Since May is Water Safety Month, now is the perfect time to get you and your family ready for pool season. Whether it’s enrolling your child in swimming lessons or brushing up on safety protocols, there are a number of ways to keep you and your family safe this summer.

“Drowning is not like it is in movies or TV shows,” explained YMCA Aquatics Director, Michael Skeath. “It can be super silent.”

Because of this, the most important thing parents can do is supervise their children at all times while they’re swimming.

“Put the phones down, put the books down,” Skeath continued. “Really be a part of their swimming experience.”

Even when there is a lifeguard on duty, like at the YMCA, parents need to remember that lifeguards are not “their child’s personal babysitter.” Lifeguards have the responsibility of watching over the entire pool area.

This, coupled with the fact that kids normally look to their parents first when they’re in trouble, means parents play a vital role in keeping their children safe while swimming.

When it comes to backyard pools, access to them should always be secure. If you have a fence, keep it locked at all times when the pool isn’t in use.

You should also check your puddle jumpers and life jackets for holes or broken straps, especially if it’s been a few months since they were last used. Make sure they fit properly and that all of the clips are working.

Set specific pool rules and explain them to your children. Make sure they know where they can and cannot swim and why. Skeath also stressed that children should always ask a parent or another family member for permission before getting into the water.

The YMCA offers private and group swimming lessons at both its Wilkes-Barre and Pittston locations, starting at six months old.

Swimming lessons can be helpful at any age, though. Whether you’ve never been in the water before or you’re just looking to brush up on some skills, knowing how to swim can help prevent a drowning incident. It’s an important skill to have because if parents are unable to swim, their children are also unlikely to know how.

Statistically, according to the CDC, 64% of African-American, 45% of Hispanic/Latino, and 40% of Caucasian children have few to no swimming skills.

“If you’re not comfortable in the water, how can you expect your child to be comfortable?” Skeath questioned.

In addition to swimming lessons, the YMCA will also offer a lifeguard certification course, beginning June 2. The course will cover everything from pool maintenance basics and accident prevention to first aid in aquatic environments. Participants will become certified in American Safety and Health Institute’s (ASHI) courses: Basic Life Support (CPR/AED), Adult and Pediatric First Aid, and Emergency Medical Oxygen.

“The ability to save someone’s life, while it might not come up often, can make a huge difference,” said Skeath.

Those interested must pass a physical skills test prior to the start of class and must be 16 years of age by the last day of the scheduled class.

Of course, swimming lessons cost money and some might not have the resources to pay for them. According to data collected by the Red Cross, 79% of children in households with incomes less than $50,000 have few-to-no swimming skills.

Thankfully, the YMCA offers financial aid and scholarships to anyone who might not be able to afford their programs. The YMCA regularly receives grants to ensure that everyone can have access to their programs, regardless of income level.

For more information visit wvymca.org.

Community pools opening soon:

Kingston Community Pool: Memorial Day Weekend

Conyngham Valley Civic Organization Pool: Memorial Day

Forty Fort Community Pool: June 10