Welsh Bethel Baptist Church honors its ‘Gold Star boys’

🔊 Listen to this

The memorial was originally dedicated in 2010. The bottom inscription reads: ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,’ from John 15:13.

Jack Morgan, deacon and U.S Army veteran, stands next to one of the displays honoring the ‘Gold Star boys’ of the Welsh Bethel Baptist Church.

Photos of the young men, along with old newspaper clippings were on display in front of the church.

WILKES-BARRE — The Welsh Bethel Baptist Church paid tribute to its “Gold Star boys” on Sunday with a special Memorial Day service honoring the seven young men who paid the ultimate price in service of their country.

A yearly tradition, the 10 a.m. service honored members of the church who were killed in action during World War I and World War II:

Pvt. William Robbins, 1902-1918, K.I.A, Germany

Pfc. Charles Grosspietsch, 1924-1944, K.I.A. Luzon, Philippines

Cpl. Kenneth Hobbs, 1917-1945, K.I.A. Whelan, Germany

Pfc. Robert Hummer, 1924-1945, K.I.A. Germany

Pvt. William Parry Jr., 1920-1944, K.I.A. Normandy, France

Pvt. William L. Richards, 1912-1944, K.I.A. Anzio, Italy

Staff Sgt. Thomas D. Williams, 1920-1944, K.I.A. Rüsselsheim, Germany.

“The freedoms that we enjoy and share are thanks to those who have given their lives,” said pastor Zack Chamberlain at the start of the service.

Displays of old newspaper clippings were set up near the front of the church, including one from 2010 marking the dedication of the memorial for the Gold Star members that now rests in a bed of flowers on the church lawn.

On the ledge below the stained glass windows that line the walls sat framed photos of the soldiers next to vases of red, white and blue flowers.

During his reading, deacon Jack Morgan, himself a veteran of the U.S Army, reminded members that the men who died were not just pictures – they were real people whose lives were cut far too short.

The oldest, William Richards, was 32 years old when he was killed and the youngest, William Robbins, was just 16 years old.

As he read aloud the list of names, Morgan shared facts about their lives, like where they worked and went to school, turning faded black and white photos into flesh and blood.

They were members of the church, who attended Sunday school and were part of the Bethel boy scout troop. Some were married, some never got the chance to be.

His cousin, Thomas Williams, who served in the U.S Army Air Corps as part of the 154 bomber squad, was one of the seven honored Sunday. In 1944, at just 24 years old his plane was shot down in Germany, where he was initially buried in a mass, unmarked grave.

According to Morgan, the grave was only discovered after two soldiers, who were still alive, managed to claw their way out.

Though Williams was eventually laid to rest in France the loss weighed heavily on his parents, who had lost their only child.

“After he died, my aunt was never the same,” said Morgan.

Following his reading, members stood while the organist played TAPS. In the spirit of the holiday, members also sang along to such patriotic songs as “American the Beautiful” and “My Country ’Tis of Thee.”

“I know Memorial Day to half of America is backyard BBQs and picnics,” said Morgan, “but it’s more than that.”

“We owe this to these men to remember their memory.”