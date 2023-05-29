🔊 Listen to this

Attendees crossed their hearts and sang along with Ladies Auxiliary member, Shelly Gelsky sang the National Anthem.

HANOVER TWP. – At the Hanover Green Cemetery on Monday, the American flag flew at half-mast as community members and veterans gathered for a special Memorial Day service.

Organized by the AmVets Post 59 and the American Legion Post 609, the ceremony was preceded by a parade that traveled from the Holy Cross Church and into the cemetery.

This past week, in preparation for the holiday weekend, AmVets Post 59 placed American flags at veteran gravesites in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover, which is the largest veteran resting place in Luzerne County.

The mid-day sun shone brightly as parade goers, dressed in traditional red, white and blue, lined Main Road. Some sat in folding chairs along the curb while others took shelter from the heat underneath beach umbrellas.

Several other groups joined AmVets and the American Legion along the parade route, including the Ladies Auxiliary Post 59 and the Hanover Area Little League.

Rebecca Holey, of Hanover, attended the parade with her daughter and said that celebrations like these are “the best” way to honor those who lost their lives in service of their country.

“Our family, we honor our veterans,” Holey said. “We try to pass it on to the next generation.”

After the parade finished, everyone made their way into the historic Hanover Green Cemetery, established in 1776, for the service.

During his opening remarks, former national commander of AmVets, Arthur Stahl, reminded attendees that Memorial Day is not just the start of the summer season – it’s a day dedicated to the memory of our fallen soldiers and first responders.

“It’s really here as a solemn expression of remembrance for our brothers and sisters,” said Stahl.

Following an invocation by Father Cirba, of Holy Cross Parish, Ladies Auxiliary member Shelly Gelsky sang the national anthem. Parade-goers crossed their hands over their hearts and sang along.

Former parade Marshal, Gabe Metric, who served in the U.S. military from 1948 to 1952, led everyone in reciting the pledge of allegiance. He also congratulated his fellow members at Post 59 for once again organizing the day’s activities.

“We do this because we love our country and someday we hope we can have peace all over the world,” he said.

Although state Rep. Alec Ryncavage was scheduled to attend the service, he was unable to make it. The speech he planned to make was instead delivered by John Newman, a native of Hanover Township whose son, Capt. John Newman Jr. served in the U.S. Army.

This year’s grand marshal was Stanley Browski known to his friends as “Corky.” A lifelong resident of Hanover Township, Browski spent some time down in Maryland as a firefighter. Although he was badly injured during an emergency call, he refused to retire and continued to serve friends and residents when he returned home as part of the Hanover Fire Department.

“One thing that’s easy in life is surrounding yourself with good people,” Browski said. “Our AmVets show that day after day.”

The main speaker, Gerard Gurnari, who served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, encouraged everyone to visit any of the 135 national cemeteries across the country and overseas to see the flags and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in battle. He also reminded the crowd to take a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

“As you enjoy this holiday weekend with family and friends please take a moment to reflect on the memories of those who forever hold the burden of guaranteeing our freedom,” said Gurnari.

“All gave some, but today we recognize and remember those who gave it all.”