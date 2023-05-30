🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Ticket Prices are $65; $85; $125; and $165, plus fees. VIP Merch Packages: $265, and $225, plus fees (available online only.) VIP Frankie Valli Ticket & Merch Package includes: One premium reserved ticket; Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons exclusive merchandise item; commemorative tour laminate.

Kirby Member presale: Wednesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. Public onsale: Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office by calling 570-826-1100, or visiting during open business hours.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is part of the PNC Celebrity Series at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles.

With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 – Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and of course, “Grease.”

His songs have been omnipresent in other iconic movies such as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Doubtfire, Conspiracy Theory, and The Wanderers.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. They continue to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations.

Valli’s long-lasting career has led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical JERSEY BOYS, which chronicles Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ incredible career and features all of their greatest hits.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.