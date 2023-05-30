🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced the street cleaning schedule for May 30-31.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

The tentative schedule is below. Additional neighborhood sweeping schedules will be announced as they are scheduled.

Tuesday, May 30

(Right side of streets)

PARKIN ST – GEORGE AVE to END

GORE ST – PARKIN ST to MILL ST

ESPY ST – MILL ST to PARKIN ST

MILL ST – SCOTT ST to GEORGE AVE

GOVIER ST – GEORGE AVE to KRESGE ST

KRESGE ST – GOVIER ST to TRETHAWAY ST

TRETHAWAY ST – KRESGE ST to GEORGE AVE

OLIVER ST – SCOTT ST to GOVIER ST

RAILROAD ST – GEORGE AVE to MILL ST

N WASHINGTON ST – GEORGE AVE to E MAIN ST

Wwednesday, May 31

(Left side of streets)

PARKIN ST – GEORGE AVE to END

GORE ST – PARKIN ST to MILL ST

ESPY ST – MILL ST to PARKIN ST

MILL ST – SCOTT ST to GEORGE AVE

GOVIER ST – GEORGE AVE to KRESGE ST

KRESGE ST – GOVIER ST to TRETHAWAY ST

TRETHAWAY ST – KRESGE ST to GEORGE AVE

OLIVER ST – SCOTT ST to GOVIER ST

RAILROAD ST – GEORGE AVE to MILL ST

N WASHINGTON ST – GEORGE AVE to E MAIN ST

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.