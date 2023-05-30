🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives are investigating the death of a man found in the area of Amber Lane and North Grant Street Monday.

Officers responded to the area for an unresponsive male at about 12:07 a.m. after initially being advised the man was acting suspiciously.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

State police Troop P Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

An autopsy is being scheduled to learn the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call Lt. Matt Stash at 570-208-0911.