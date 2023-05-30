🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Two people fled while two others remained at the scene where a 14-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his head Saturday, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Plymouth police responded to an apartment at 72 Franklin St., where they found the teenager on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head and a spent 9mm shell casing just after 8 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy and another person told police they were inside the residence with two other people identified by initials in the search warrant listening to music and smoking when they heard a loud “pop.”

After hearing the pop, they went to the living room and found the 14-year-old boy on the floor.

Two people fled the residence while the 15-year-old boy and the other person ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, the search warrant affidavit says.

Police in the affidavit say one of the people that fled is known to officers as a member of the Everybody Killa’s gang.

State police at Wilkes-Barre are investigating the shooting listed on the search warrant as an attempted homicide.

The search warrant permitted investigators to search wireless routers located inside the residence to provided internet access to cellular phones at the time of the shooting.

A gofundme account created Monday for the 14-year-old victim provides his first name as Owen. According to the post, he underwent surgery at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and was flown to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.