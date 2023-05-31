🔊 Listen to this

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a new Mexican quick service restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Township, offered free burritos to the first 50 customers on its opening day on Tuesday.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a franchise restaurant offering creations like Buritto Dillas (all the “good” parts of a burrito in a quesadilla), opened on Mundy Street.

The restaurant promised free burritos for the first 50 customers, and they delivered on that promise.

According to General Manager Chris Hughes, the burritos went like the snap of a finger.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is “a vacation, amazing service, and delicious food— all wrapped in one,” said Hughes, and the high energy and California-esque decor inside the restaurant back up his claim.

Hughes says the morale is one of the restaurant’s top priorities, and that a guest is never a bother.

“We started with that, and that’s going to be how we continue,” he said.

Whether customers were attracted by the high morale or the opportunity to taste-test a new bite to eat remains unclear, but one thing is crystal clear: Bubbakoo’s Burritos had a very busy first day in business.

Long after the initial free burritos ran out (in only 30 minutes), customers kept the crew busy all day long.

And with quite a few other Mexican cuisine options in the area, Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ owner Eric Spencer hopes the restaurant’s customer service-forward approach will keep them busy.

“We just wanted to bring this vibe, energy, and culture to the Wilkes-Barre market,” Spencer said.

Bubbakoo’s is located at 174 Mundy St.