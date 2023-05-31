🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One area member of Congress said he will vote on the proposed debt ceiling deal and another said he is undecided.

An Associated press story on Tuesday said Wall Street was drifting in mixed trading after Washington reached a tentative deal to avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt.

The AP story said President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a deal over the weekend to allow the U.S. government to borrow more money, which would let it avoid a default on its debt.

Biden and McCarthy now must convince Congress to approve it before the U.S. government runs out of cash to pay its bills, which could happen as soon as Monday.

Some on Capitol Hill are unhappy about the deal’s details, the AP story said, and Biden and McCarthy are both working to gather votes. The House could vote on the matter Wednesday.

“I’ll vote yes on the debt ceiling deal,”said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic. “There are some items in the bill I dislike. But these are short-term issues.”

Cartwright said the alternative — allowing McCarthy to default on the American national debt for the first time since the War of 1812 — would do irreparable damage to the economy and our standing in the world.

“And, as usual, the most vulnerable among us would pay the steepest price,” Cartwright said. “I regret that Speaker McCarthy made this ugly threat, one which history has proven to be unnecessary. We have balanced the federal budget in the past without it, and we can do it again.”

Meuser, R-Dallas, said he is still reviewing the bill.

“There are at least 10 to 11 provisions which incrementally improve the status quo and create a higher level of fiscal responsibility,” Meuser said. “These include a reduction in non-defense discretionary spending, work requirements on the SNAP Program, a $29 billion COVID claw back, and importantly, energy infrastructure regulation improvements, which will be very meaningful for Pennsylvania’s energy industry.”

Meuser said the bill, legislatively, “reins in the Biden Administration’s Executive Order spending actions,” which Meuser said accounted for $1 trillion in spending over the last two years.

“There is also the reduction of earlier funding for the IRS by $20 billion, it protects Social Security and funding for veterans, and rejects tax increases,” Meuser said. “From the very beginning, I have sought the most conservative debt ceiling plan that can pass before the U.S. defaults. This may be it.”

Meuser added that the U.S. defaulting on its debts, would have serious repercussions, including credit downgrades, interest rate increases, a devalued dollar, and very simply, taxpayer funded programs such as Social Security and veterans’ benefits would likely be affected.

“With these factors in mind, I continue to review the bill,” Meuser said. “The vote I take will be in the best interest of my constituents, Pennsylvania, and the United States of America.”

