WILKES-BARRE — The 30th annual United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Day of Caring will be held on Thursday (June 1) with more than 600 volunteers participating.

The volunteers will represent 52 local businesses and they will engage in community service projects.

Following the kickoff breakfast at 8 a.m. at The Woodlands Inn, the volunteers will be dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. to begin volunteering at 44 local nonprofit, charitable, and community organizations throughout the Wyoming Valley.

At the kickoff breakfast, the 2022 United Way campaign co-chairs, Tom and Patty Leighton, will be recognized, and the Rose Brader and Sarah & Anthony Kane awards will be presented, and key corporate partners will be honored.

The program consists of:

• Bill Jones, President /CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley

• Emcee: Chris Bohinski, reporter/producer at “PA Live!”

• United Way of Wyoming Valley representatives

• Day of Caring volunteers and local businesses

Key project sites

Children’s Service Center, Luzerne County Head Start, CYC, Evercor Field, Catherine McCauley House, Back Mountain Trail, Blue Chip Animal Rescue Farm, Catherine McCauley House, Catholic Social Services Plains, CEO/Food Bank, Charles T. Adams Adult Center, Dallas Active Adult Center, Eckley Miners Village, Forty Fort Cemetery, Hanover Green Cemetery, JCC Day Camp, King’s College Early Learning, Kingston Active Adult Center, The Lands at Hillside, Lehman Sanctuary, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Head Start, Luzerne County Historical Society, Patriots Cove, Plymouth Public Library, Riverfront East Side, Riverfront Park, Ruth’s Place 2, Shawnee Cemetery, South WB Child Development Center, SPCA, St. Jude School, St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen, Starry Knights Learning Center, Temple Israel, The Jump Start Food Truck, The McGlynn Center, Volunteers in Medicine, Volunteers of America, VOA/Ruth’s Place, WB CDC, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, YMCA Camp Kresge.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.