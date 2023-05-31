Family: Teen gunshot victim critical but stabilizing

🔊 Listen to this

Plymouth police responded to an apartment at 72 Franklin St. in the borough on Saturday, where a 14-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

PLYMOUTH — A 14-year-old boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment in the borough Saturday remains in critical condition but is stabilizing, a relative said Tuesday.

Owen Brown underwent surgery at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center before being flown to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia where he is currently hospitalized, aunt Jill Brown said.

“It shouldn’t be something that we or any other family should be experiencing,” she said during a phone interview with the Times Leader.

State police at Wilkes-Barre are investigating the shooting, which is described on a search warrant affidavit as an attempted homicide.

Jill Brown has created a GoFundMe account in an effort to help with the unexpected travel expenses and medical bills, so that Owen’s parents can focus on his recovery. “Little Owen’s Journey” had raised $5,300 as of Tuesday night.

Before the shooting occurred, Brown said Owen, a 7th grader at Wyoming Valley West Middle School, was getting ready to go hiking in the mountains at Glacier National Park in Montana with his dad and his Pop. The trip was a year in the making.

“Now he’s fighting a battle to survive,” said Brown.

While the family hasn’t received any updates regarding the investigation, Brown said that they are putting their trust in the system.

Brown then asked the community to pray for Owen and his family.

“This was a heinous act and we want justice,” she said.

Friend: ‘We all ran’

According to a search warrant affidavit, Plymouth police responded to the rear apartment at 72 Franklin St., just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, where they found Owen on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head along with a spent 9mm shell casing.

Dashawn Reich, 15, who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, said that he grew up with Owen and described him as his best friend.

Reich said he and another person were in his girlfriend’s room at the time while three other people, including Owen, were in the living room.

Reich told police he and the other person heard a loud “pop” and came out into the living room to find Owen lying on the floor, bleeding.

“We all ran,” Reich said. “Only one person came back with me.”

Police in the search warrant affidavit stated that one of the people who fled the scene and did not return is known to officers as a member of Everybody Killa’s gang.

When asked why he initially fled the apartment, Reich said that he was scared and that everything happened “mad quick.”

Afterward, Reich said he and the other person went to his cousin’s house down the street and attempted to call 911. When they arrived back at the apartment and the police weren’t there, Reich said he and the other person banged on a neighbor’s door to ask her to call 911.

While Reich maintained that he didn’t see the shooting and that he told police everything he knows, he believes one of the other people in the apartment that day knows what happened.

Reich doesn’t know much about Owen’s condition and said that it would be too hard for him to visit. He couldn’t even look at a photo Owen’s mom sent him.

“I can’t see him like that,” he said.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday night.