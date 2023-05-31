🔊 Listen to this

A five-car crash that injured two motorists and reduced Interstate 81 to just a single open lane Tuesday afternoon is suspected to have involved an impaired driver.

A 36-year-old male from Northumberland County involved in the wreck was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol, with results pending a blood test, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident release provided more details regarding the crash, which occurred around mile marker 146.2 near Sugarloaf Township at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the release, two of the vehicles involved in the wreck caught fire and became completely engulfed, becoming disabled in the travel lanes of Interstate 81. The interstate was closed down to a single lane while firefighters and emergency personnel got the scene under control, and an extensive cleanup performed.

Two of the occupants involved in the crash were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.