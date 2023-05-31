Life Skills students take to the field with Lyndwood Elementary sixth-graders

Champ the Railrider mascot runs behind as Jayvon Fulwood, a Life Skills student at Hanover Area Junior/Senior High School, heads for home plate. Elementary School Principal Christa Koter-Langdon cheers them on.

Hanover Area Life Skills student Owen Bonham brushes himself off after sliding into home plate, and gets some cheers from Champ, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Railriders mascot.

James Scholten gets ready for a big swing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Railriders mascot Champ nearby during a game pitting Hanover Area Life Skills students with sixth grade students from Lyndwood Elementary school. The winner? Everyone.

HANOVER TWP. — Did James Scholten expect to hit a home run?

“Every time!” the Life Skills student predicted before his at-bat during a special ball game on the diamond behind Hanover Area Junior Senior High School Tuesday.

Scholten and his fellow students with special needs said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the national anthem, and got to run smiling through lines of supporters and onto the field thanks to the return of an annual tradition cut short during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First launched in 2016, the special game that lets special needs and regular education students not only mingle but laugh and get to know each other returned with a twist. Previously the Life Skills students played the high school softball team. This year they played the sixth grade students from Lyndwood Elementary.

While the players changed, the game itself looked happily familiar. It rarely mattered how hard the Life Skills students hit the ball off the T stand, or how fast they ran. Everyone of them made it to first base, then beyond. And everyone of them got home safely for a score. Sure, in the excitement a few opted to run towards their class mates on the sidelines before being re-directed to the plate, but they all scored a run.

Owen Bonham even added a bit of flair, deciding to slide home despite a pronounced lack of likelihood he would be tagged out. Then he smiled as he got up and brushed the dust off his pants, Champ the RailRiders baseball team mascot, applauding his panache.

Physical Education teacher Kathy Healey — one of the many district forces behind the game of smiles — pointed out the sixth grade students would be coming to the high school building this fall, where the Life Skill students already attend. “This gives them a chance to get to know them, see them in action, and maybe make friends,” she said.

It’s a cliche, but true.

Everybody really did win.

