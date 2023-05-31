🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In response to Wednesday’s announcement that Wilkes-Barre General Hospital will no longer provide planned inpatient labor and delivery services, Michele Bonk, R.N., a union steward and a labor and delivery nurse for 15 years, said the decision “truly is a loss for everyone in the Wyoming Valley, but not for CHS executives in Tennessee.”

The owner of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital announced the termination of obstetrics services — and the potential layoffs of more than 30 registered nurses, effective July 31 — shuttering the oldest and only labor and delivery department in the city.

A petition to management for the public to sign is available and supporters are urged to share the petition on social media.

The hospital’s owner, Community Health Systems (CHS) is a for-profit corporation based in Franklin, Tenn., that the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) says “has overseen the shuddering of hospitals and services throughout northeast Pennsylvania where they refer to themselves as Commonwealth Health.”

Bonk said, “I’ve been delivering babies for 15 years — 17 years total as a nurse at Wilkes-Barre General. Closing the OB department clearly demonstrates that they do not care about the people in our community who access our services. It is a harsh reminder that they are putting profits over patients.”

With the closure of Labor & Delivery, PASNAP said this leaves one labor and delivery department in all of Luzerne County.

“We still have expectant parents coming for tours,” said Tessa Mitchell, R.N. “What are they going to do? Patients tell us that Geisinger is too busy, so they come to us. Now there won’t be that option.”

Temple University Hospital nurse and PASNAP President Maureen May, R.N., a longtime Maternal Health R.N. herself, said, “We are disappointed and gravely concerned by this ill-advised decision. It’s a decision that’s clearly motivated by financial considerations and not by what’s best for patient care in the Wyoming Valley and the front line caregivers there.”

Lori Schmidt, R.N., president of the Wyoming Valley Nurses Association, said, “My heart is breaking. Our hospital is supposed to be a community hospital, but Community Health Systems doesn’t think our community is profitable enough to help bring our babies into this world. It’s unclear if other facilities can absorb the families who have relied on us for generations. They are literally telling moms and dads to hit the road to the next hospital. What’s next?”

The Wyoming Valley Nurses Association is an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), which represents 10,000 nurses and front line healthcare professionals across the commonwealth and was founded on the belief that patients receive the best care when clinical-care staff has a strong voice to advocate for both their patients and themselves.

On Wednesday, CHS said General Hospital “has begun to work to wind down childbirth services” with the intent to end inpatient childbirth services by July 31.

“This has been a very difficult decision,” said Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CEO Simon Ratliff. “However, fewer births are occurring at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and within the local market and this coincides with the increasing average age of our local population.”

A news release from CHS stated that General Hospital has experienced a 50% decrease in deliveries over the past seven years, with even fewer deliveries expected in 2023.

Hospital leaders will work with obstetricians to support an orderly transition of patients’ non-emergent deliveries to another hospital.

Expectant mothers will continue to have local options for receiving childbirth services at Moses Taylor Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Patients experiencing an obstetrics-related medical emergency will still be treated at General Hospital. Gynecological services and surgeries will continue to be provided at the hospital.

All nurses and personnel who staff the obstetrics unit and clinics will be given the opportunity to apply to other open positions at Commonwealth Health.