🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Drug agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested who they say was a ring leader that trafficked large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and other illicit drugs throughout the area since November.

Deivy Junior Moreno-Paniagua, 26, was apprehended by drug agents conducting surveillance at his residence, 175 S. Welles St., on May 12, according to court records.

A search warrant was served at the residence uncovering in excess 225 grams of suspected fentanyl, an electric grinder, a digital scale, two bottles of liquid used to cut drugs, money order receipts and $2,250 cash, court records say.

Two other low-key members of the trafficking ring, Leuris F. Veras, 31, of 325 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, and Michelle Wright, 50, of Pittston, were arrested Friday.

Court records say drug agents with the Attorney General’s Office, Kingston police and members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force conducted the undercover drug investigation targeting Moreno-Paniagua.

Drug agents conducted electronic surveillance of Moreno-Paniagua arranging drug sales and using his South Welles Street residence and Veras’ residence to cut and package illicit drugs, court records say.

Moreno-Paniagua was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on one count each of corrupt organizations engaged in criminal enterprise, criminal conspiracy to commit corrupt organizations and providing firearm used in the commission of drug trafficking, six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, seven counts of criminal conspiracy to commit intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Moreno-Paniagua was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Veras and Wright were arraigned Friday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of corrupt organizations engaged in criminal enterprise and criminal conspiracy to commit corrupt organizations.

Veras was further charged with six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility, and Wright was further charged with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a single count of criminal conspiracy to commit communications facility.

Veras and Wright were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.