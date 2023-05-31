🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Tuesday announced the entertainment lineup for the new “Light Up The Valley” free community event, set for June 15, on Public Square.

This block-party-style event will begin at 7 p.m., following the Sunsets on South Main (SOMA) event in Midtown Village.

At 7 p.m., Strawberry Jam will perform at the Midtown Village Stage and The Rice Crew will be perform under the marquee at the F.M. Kirby Center. At 8:45 p.m., the Husty Bros. featuring AJ Jump will be onstage at the new Public Square band shell.

Event attendees can also enjoy a variety of community vendors like Florology and Candelles, as well as activities like cornhole games by NEPA Cornhole & Axe Throwing by PA Party Rentals at the inaugural community event.

When the sun goes down, there will be a light display on Public Square, to “Light Up The Valley.”

On the band shell stage that night, the event will feature the Change Maker Awards, which will be given to individuals who consistently strive to make the Wyoming Valley a brighter place, through their efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion; volunteerism; or innovation, as well as additional efforts that improve the overall quality of life in the Wyoming Valley.

Nominations for these awards were submitted by the community, in collaboration with media sponsor The Times Leader Media Group.

This event is free to attend and open to the public and is offered in partnership with the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Diamond City Partnership.

A signature “Light Up The Valley” bracelet is available to the first 300 individuals who complete a free registration at: https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/chambercalendar.

For questions regarding nominations, please call Michaela at 570-408-1721. To see updates and announcements on vendors and activities that night, follow — @gwvchamber on social media.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.