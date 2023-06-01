🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer High School held its 16th annual commencement ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The commencement, which took place at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, honored 133 members of the 2023 graduating class.

This year’s graduating class merited over $41,000,000 in scholarships and awards, with over 93% of students matriculating to colleges and universities.

In her commencement speech, Salutatorian Jillian Leane DelBalso spoke on behalf of her class and shared their gratitude for their families, friends, and teachers. She stressed the importance of living like a Royal, and she encouraged her classmates to continue to do so.

“Let us continue to be a light in the world—going out of our way to be thoughtful as we spread love, hope, and joy wherever we go,” DelBaso said.

Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later in June.