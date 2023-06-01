🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A house fire left one person injured and four displaced in Nanticoke on Wednesday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., Nanticoke firefighters were dispatched for a residential structure fire on West Grand Street.

Upon their arrival, heavy flames were visible from the back of the home, where the fire started with a malfunction in a gas grill. The fire then extended to a crawlspace in the home’s attic before firefighters brought it under control.

“We stretched a couple hose lines and made a quick knockdown,” Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal said.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and one was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

At the time of reporting, firefighters were waiting for a response from the Red Cross to assist in providing temporary shelter for those living in the home.