WILKES-BARRE — A former veterinarian assistant at a local emergency animal hospital accused of freezing kittens blamed her diabetes and severe hyperglycemia that caused her to remain in a hospital for more than one week.

Susann Veronica Cheslick, 53, of Hughes Street, Swoyersville, said she has no recollection or memory of placing the kittens inside a freezer when she lived at an apartment on South River Street, Plains Township, in May 2022.

Humane officers from the SPCA recovered 28 deceased felines estimated to be one-to-two days old in the freezer, according to court records.

Humane officers were at the apartment after an animal response team removed nearly 30 cats from the apartment that was found to be in deplorable conditions with a strong odor of urine and feces throughout the building.

Court records say the kittens were alive when placed in the freezer.

Cheslick’s attorney, Katelyn Spellman, from the Luzerne County Public Defender’s Office, said she suffers from diabetes and was hospitalized for 10 days when the kittens were found. Spellman said Cheslick’s blood sugar level was 14 times higher than normal and was discharged from the hospital weighing just over 100 pounds.

“She feels awful about what happened,” Spellman said, noting Cheslick does not remember the tragic events.

Cheslick said she worked at a local emergency animal hospital for eight years where she helped thousands of pets and comforted pet owners when their pets were put down.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when veterinarian visits were limited, Spellman said Cheslick cared more about animals than herself.

Cheslick was described by a former co-worker as “the backbone of the hospital.”

“I can’t fathom doing this; I don’t see myself doing this, I’m truly sorry,” Cheslick said.

Cheslick previously pled no contest to two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. acknowledged the health crisis Cheslick encountered at the time could had played a role, sentencing her to six months in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program under house arrest followed by 12 months probation.