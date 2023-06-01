Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE – City firefighters responded to a fire on Ross Street near Wilkes University’s campus Thursday morning.
Firefighters seemed to get the fire under control quickly and limited to the upper floors of the building.
No other details are currently available.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.