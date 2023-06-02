🔊 Listen to this

Exeter VFW Post 6518 Military Service Award went to five seniors who will join the military after graduation. Left to right: Len Benfanti, VFW, students Nathan Novakowski, Jocelyn Williams, Giovanni Mansi, Phillip Knobel, VFW.

First-year donors, the John C. Panuski Memorial Scholarship represented by the Panuski family awarded Joseph Marranca, Allie Silinski, and Ran Bonin scholarships. Left to right: Alecia Panuski, Anita Panuski, Marranca, Silinski, Bonin, Adrienne Panuski, Amanda Panuski.

The 2023 Wyoming Area Faculty Scholarship was awarded to Carmella Karcutski, Ella Rau, and Jillian Rogish. Left to right: Karcutski; Carmella Magyar, Wyoming Area faculty; Rau, Rogish.

WYOMING — Wyoming Area School District held its 14th annual Community Outreach and Scholarship and Awards Celebration on Thursday evening, with over $360,000 collectively awarded to seniors.

The event, which was held in the Wyoming Area Secondary Center gymnasium, honored recipients of over 180 scholarship awards.

Tables with placards announcing different scholarships lined the gymnasium, with students, their parents, and representatives from the organizations sponsoring the scholarships mingling throughout.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Rosella Fedor-Purcell, who helped spearhead the program about 15 years ago.

The program has continued to attract new donors each year, and it has even grown so large that it needs to be held in a larger space next year, she said.

Since the first year she started the program, the total scholarships rose from $38,000 to $360,000 — completely unsolicited.

“It’s all the community, and the community is fabulous,” said Fedor-Purcell.

Donors come from all across the country, from different states to local hometowns.

And for Pat Williams, who has been running the David J. Williams III Memorial Scholarship since the program’s early years, the growth is incredibly noticeable.

“Each year, there’s more. When this program first started, there was no big ceremony like this,” he said.

According to him, the students and scholarship sponsors (only around 15 at that time) used to meet outside to exchange paper awards — a practice that has since grown to become what students now know.

Of the 73 Wyoming Area seniors who submitted applications for scholarships this year, 66 received awards.

Madeline Hindmarsh, one of the fortunate seniors to win the Superintendent Award, said it felt “really good” to be hand-picked for her award.

Unlike most of the other scholarships that require essays or interviews, recipients of the Superintendent Award were chosen based on their display of character.

“The Superintendent brought me into his office to tell me, and he said the words: ‘determined, really amazing, and courageous,’” said Hindmarsh, who will be attending East Stroudsburg University in the fall.

“I’m going to put the money towards college, and every dime helps.”

