30th Day of Caring draws 640 volunteers from 52 businesses for 43 projects

Representatives of several companies volunteered Thursday at Children’s Service Center on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, as part of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Day of Caring. From left: Joe Soprano, Times Leader Executive Editor; Marc Couchot, Times Leader Director of Operations; Lauren Allen, PNC Bank; Diane McGee, Times Leader Advertising Director; and Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Publisher. Standing in back is Angela Mariotti, PNC Bank. Also volunteering at CSC were representatives of O’Donnell Law, Sordoni Construction, and Misericordia University.

More than 640 volunteers participated in Thursday’s United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Day of Caring event.

Donna Nelson, founder of Adopt AS Single Mom Project, accepts the 2023 Rose Brader Community service award from Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley at Thursday’s Day of Caring breakfast.

Alison E. Zurawski, left, and Barbara Maculloch, right, of Community Bank accept the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Under 100 Employee Corporate Award from the United Way’s Bill Jones at Thursday’s Day of Caring breakfast.

Jamie Orlandini of Proctor & Gamble, hoists the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 100+ Employee Corporate Award at Thursday’s Day of Caring breakfast at The Woodlands.

Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, kicks off the Day of Caring Thursday morning at The Woodlands. More than 640 volunteers, representing 51 area companies, performed work at 43 area non-profits in the 30th annual event.

Karen Stempowski, standing, speaks to her ‘team’ from Berkshire Hathaway GUARD at Thursday’s breakfast gathering of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Day of Caring. Stempowski has volunteered at all 30 Day of Caring events over the years.

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, on Thursday said as he reflected on the 30th year of the Day of Caring event, the reality is that the United Way doesn’t just have 30 “days” of caring — rather 102 “years” of caring for the community and for each other.

“It is who we are and who our community will always be,” Jones said.

The 30th annual United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Day of Caring was held on Thursday, with more than 640 volunteers participating, representing 52 local businesses, and they engaged in 43 community service projects.

Jones said the first Day of Caring had 60 volunteers from nine companies participating in 13 projects.

Following a kickoff breakfast at 8 a.m. at The Woodlands Inn, the volunteers were dispatched to begin volunteering at local nonprofit, charitable, and community organizations throughout the Wyoming Valley.

“Our community is happier because you are such a big part of it,” Jones said. “Last week on Tuesday, May 23, a dear friend of mine wished me a ‘Happy 143 Day.’ I knew exactly what she was talking about because I am big fan of Fred Rogers. May 23 was the 143rd day of the calendar year and it has been declared in the State of Pennsylvania as a day of kindness in honor of Mister Rogers. For him, the numbers 1-4-3 represented the letters in the words ‘I love you.’

“To me, the United Way’s Day of Caring perfectly represents the kindness and the love of community and each other that Mister Rogers, a Presbyterian Minister, encourages each us to have. It is the very essence and spirit of the words LIVE UNITED.”

All participants were given vividly colored t-shirts with “LIVE UNITED” printed on them for the Day of Caring event.

Jones said one of his favorite Mister Rogers quotes comes from a story he tells about his mother. Quoting Mister Rogers, Jones said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me — ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

Jones said when he views things from his desk, sometimes he, too, sees scary things.

“Unfortunately, I see childhood poverty in every public school classroom in the Wyoming Valley,” Jones said. “I see food insecurity. I see inequity. I see students still behind because of the pandemic. I see the need for homeless shelters, domestic violence services, child abuse providers; drug, alcohol, and mental health programs, and I see too many people scraping by living paycheck to paycheck.

“Yet, I stand here today and see these magnificent colors and another wonderful response to the call to LIVE UNITED. I see you, the helpers, and, on behalf of the United Way and those in need, I couldn’t be more grateful to each of you and to all of your companies.”

Jones said the United Way is reaching and serving more children and others in need each year.

“I promise you, the impact is incredibly powerful and that impact grows every year,” he said.

Last year, Jones said through the agency’s funded partners and the special initiatives United Way has, like the Nurse’s Pantry, the See to Succeed eye clinic, Reading Buddies, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the school-based Community Navigator, and several others, more than 15,482 children in our community were served.

“Every one of those kids deserves opportunities and possibilities for success,” Jones said. “If you are a donor, I hope you are proud that your gifts, without exaggeration, are changing lives.”

Jones also mentioned NEPA Gives Day, which was also held on Thursday. If people donate to NEPA Gives, local funders will match a part of the amount given.

Jones stated, “In the next 24 hours, will you use soap? How about shampoo? Toothpaste? Deodorant? Chapstick? If you said yes to any of these things, what would happen if you didn’t have them? What if you couldn’t afford them? I am sure it won’t surprise you that there are kids living in poverty throughout the Wyoming Valley that need these things, but they don’t have them. Their families aren’t able to afford them.”

Jones said the pantries will benefit more than 4,000 at-risk children this year.

“Ask any school nurse — it is a game-changer,” Jones said.

30 years of service

Karen Stempowski of Plymouth has represented Berkshire Hathaway GUARD in all 30 Day of Caring events over the years. Stempowski is benefits and employee relations manager at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD.

She and a team of eight from the company volunteered at Luzerne County Head Start on Beekman Street on Thursday.

“It’s amazing what we all can accomplish in just one day,” Stempowski said. “All of these volunteers help so many non-profits, helping them get things done on their wish lists. The United Way has done a great job coordinating this every year.”

Attorney Cathy O’Donnell of the O’Donnell law firm, was volunteering at Children’s Service Center, along with representatives of the Times Leader, PNC Bank, Sordoni Construction, and College Misericordia.

“Every time I volunteer in this community, I learn so much about the need that grows every year,” O’Donnell said. “We can truly do so much in one day by participating in the Day of Caring.”

Don Brominski, director of business development at UGI, serves as the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s board chairman. UGI was the Day of Caring’s “Platinum Sponsor.”

Brominski said Ann Blaskiewicz, UGI’s community relations manager, coordinated 70 UGI employees to participate in the event.

Special Awards

• The Rose Brader Community Service Award is the United Way’s highest award for volunteerism. It is named in honor of Rosalie Brader, who worked for the United Way of Wyoming Valley for 31 years.

The recipient of the 2023 Rose Brader Community Service Award is Donna Nelson, who founded the grassroots non-profit, Adopt A Single Mom Project, where she shares the necessary tools, knowledge, and her own first-hand experiences with her clients to inspire and empower working single moms..

“Donna’s passion is to help those around her feel empowered, regardless of the challenges they may be facing,” said Patrick Endler, who chaired the committee. “Donna’s role in the Adopt A Single Mom Project and her involvement in countless other ways in our community make her an ideal recipient of this year’s award.”

• The Sarah & Anthony F. Kane, Jr. Award was created in 2002 to honor and recognize the late Tony Kane and his wife Sarah who were strong advocates of volunteerism and charitable giving. Tony was President of the Wyoming Valley West Education Association, and PSEA for over 25 years. He was well respected and viewed as a leader among his peers. He encouraged and demonstrated support of the United Way on all levels.

John Holland, Region Field Director for Pennsylvania State Education, presented the award to Katie Finnegan, 12-year PSEA member who teaches World History at Wyoming Valley West High School. She has been instrumental in helping to create the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Program district-wide. Her outreach efforts to the local community have increased patronage to businesses and provided opportunities previously not available to the students.

• The 100+ Employee Corporate Award to Procter & Gamble. P&G and its employees made a Corporate Gift, ran an Employee Campaign, provided product as a campaign incentive and sponsored our Campaign Kickoff, participated in the Annual Day of Caring and Children’s Book Drive. Furthermore, in the past they have donated product to support the Nurse’s Pantry and Loads of Love Initiatives. Jamie Orlandini, Senior Manager at P&G, accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

• The Under 100 Employee Corporate Award to Community Bank. The bank has made a Corporate Gift, ran an Employee Campaign, sponsored the Charity Golf Tournament, Day of Caring, Campaign Kick-Off Celebration, Possibility Award, and made a generous tax credit donation, which benefits children in local schools. Accepting the award on behalf of Community Bank were President of Pennsylvania Banking Barbara Maculloch and Community Relations Manager Alison E. Zurawski.

Chris Bohinski, reporter/producer at “PA Live!” hosted the ceremony.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.