NEPA Philharmonic Music Director Brunet featured in documentary about competition for female conductors

NEPA Philharmonic music director Mélisse Brunet is seen at the podium. She spoke with the Times Leader about her experience competing in La Maestra, the only international competition for female conductors.

Mélisse Brunet is pictured in a still from the documentary film, ‘Maestra,’ directed by Maggie Contreras.

At the end of 2021, NEPA Philharmonic Music Director Mélisse Brunet was invited to Paris to compete in La Maestra, the only international competition for female conductors.

Brunet, a native of Paris, was one of 14 finalists — out of more than 200 applicants from around the world — who competed against each other for the chance to win several cash prizes, as well as personalized, professional support and mentoring.

Brunet’s experience, along with that of her fellow contestants, is chronicled in the documentary film ‘Maestra,’ directed by Maggie Contreras, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9 in New York City.

The music director, who recently signed a three-year-contract with the NEPA Philharmonic, said she was stunned and captivated by the film when she saw it for the first time three months ago.

“I cried a lot, I’m not gonna lie,” said Brunet. “It’s very emotional and there are some really strong and deep topics that are addressed in that movie.”

Obstacles, sexism persist

The film details the daily obstacles female conductors face while trying to find success in a field that has, historically, had little room for them.

Despite what the 2022 movie ‘Tár’ would have you believe, there has never been a female music director of the Berlin Orchestra — ever.

According to a study done by Nathalie Kraff for La Maestra in 2022, only 8% of orchestras worldwide were lead by women. In France alone, the number of women at the head of permanent orchestras was just 10.8%.

In 2016, according to the League of American Orchestras, 14.6% of U.S orchestra conductors at all levels were women. Only 9.2% had the title of music director.

Even women who do manage to break the mold continue to face rampant sexism.

In one scene, Brunet said, one of the competitors is told by a member of the jury that she didn’t smile enough. Brunet herself was told she had too much power — too much strength. The question hangs in the air: would they say that to a man?

Brunet made it clear that she doesn’t think everyone has bad intentions when they make comments like these. Rather, the way society thinks about women is so ingrained in them that they don’t even realize what they’re saying.

Even though the experience of constantly being filmed while competing in such a high profile competition was overwhelming at times, Brunet said she found it fascinating to watch the crew work.

“It’d hard to be a documentary maker, you need to get things from people,” she explained. “How do you make them feel confident when generally they don’t like to have a camera in their face?”

Contreras, for her part, made sure that 80% of the crew was made up of women, including the composer. She also created such a comfortable, accepting environment that Brunet opened up about issues she didn’t even know she was struggling with. It was a cathartic experience that allowed Brunet the closure she needed to move on with her life. She hopes the film will show people that no matter they endure, they are not alone.

In the end, Brunet walked away from the experience with life long friends and she’s excited to see them again soon to finally share the film with an audience.

“It’s a great honor,” Brunet said. “It’s changed my life already.”

Q&A set for Saturday

Brunet and the NEPA Philharmonic will return to the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre this Saturday at 8 p.m. for an evening of music, beginning with Leonard Bernstein’s Candide Overture. For tickets, visit nepaphil.org.

Brunet will host a Q&A following the performance where she will be available to answer questions regarding the orchestra and as well as her experience filming ‘Maestra.’

‘Maestra’ will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 9, with two additional showings on June 10 and 15. For tickets, visit tribecafilm.com.