WILKES-BARRE — At Friday’s meeting of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, Larry Newman, executive director at the Diamond City partnership, saved the best for last during his monthly report.

With the pride of a new father, Newman turned his laptop around for all the members to see — DCP has a new, interactive and easy to navigate website.

To check it out, go to: downtownwilkesbarre.org.

The meeting was held at the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street.

“Yes, this is very important for us,” Newman said. “It’s the first time that we’ve had this kind of tool to do all we can to promote Downtown Wilkes-Barre and to get all our information and messages out to as many as possible.”

Newman said DCP has had a website for many years, but the new site is far better.

“We have never had a website that makes it this easy to be able to understand what’s happening in the downtown, both chronologically and geographically.”

Newman said the website makes it much easier for people to access all information about the downtown, from dining to housing to entertainment to shopping to parking to events and much more.

Newman also reported that DCP purchased new and better hanging flower baskets that have been placed throughout the downtown by DCP’s Downtown Ambassador Team, which he noted will be expanding this year. He said flowers have also been planted in planter boxes throughout the downtown.

Newman also praised the increase in outdoor dining options that many downtown restaurants are offering. And he said the new “performance area” on Public Square was a big hit for the recent Fine Arts Fiesta.

Newman talked about the slow return of downtown workers. He said 57% of the workers that were in the downtown daily prior to the pandemic are now back in their offices. However, he said despite a slow uptick in the numbers, he said many have opted to work from home or remotely.

“People’s habits have fundamentally changed,” Newman said. “Hybrid working is going to be the norm for many office-based businesses moving forward.”

And Newman said four residential conversion projects underway will result in 120 new housing units in the downtown. He said residential conversions at 15 South Franklin St., 27 East Northampton St., 33 East Northampton St. and 116 South Main St., will be completed soon.

“Together, those properties will add more than 120 new housing units in the downtown,” Newman said. “The residential demand in downtown Wilkes-Barre continues to be incredibly strong.”

In other business, Michelle Reilly, director of development at the Osterhout Free Library, welcomed the DWWBA and gave a brief report on upcoming events.

The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library will host its 45th Annual Tent Book Sale, beginning Friday, June 9, and concluding Saturday, June 17.

The sale will take place at 71 South Franklin St., in a large white tent next to the library.

Reilly said the annual event usually raises $30,000-plus for the library programs. She said more than $600,000 has been raised over the years via the book sale.

A preview sale, which requires a $10 entry fee, will be held on Friday, June 9, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The rest of the book sale runs Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 17 from 9a.m. t0 11:30 a.m.

The final day of the book sale will be a special “bag and box day,” in which shoppers can fill a bag for $5 or a box for $10.

The sale will contain books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, board games, puzzles and more, with prices ranging from 25 cents to $5.

Daily specials will take place each day and will be shared on Facebook and Instagram @osterhoutfreelibrary.

Proceeds raised from the week-long sale will benefit programs and services of the Osterhout Free Library.

To learn more, visit — www.osterhout.info — or call 570-823-0156.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.