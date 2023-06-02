🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Robert Tamburro, Trustee/General Partner at TFP Limited, on Friday said Duck Donuts will hold a grand opening ceremony on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the new Mundy Street location.

Tamburro said Hobby Lobby opened last week and Sleep Number has also opened, leaving one open storefront that he expects to have it occupied soon.

“We do have interest in the remaining open spot,” Tamburro said. “We should be 100% leased soon. We’re excited. We feel good about this. It’s taken a while, to get this all done, but it’s well worth it. We hope the community likes these new tenants.”

Duck Donuts is known for serving warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts.

“Since opening in Moosic in January, we’ve had an overwhelming welcome to the community, and now we cannot wait to offer our donuts to everyone throughout the Wyoming Valley,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness as we open our doors and serve our warm, delicious and made-to-order Duck Donuts.”

Hamm said the 1,250-square-foot retail shop reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere.

In addition to donuts, the Wilkes-Barre Township location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, frozen beverages, milkshakes, select retail items and more. In the coming weeks, the shop will also offer espresso beverages.

Hamm said donuts at this location will be made fresh to order seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For grand opening details, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Wilkes-Barre Facebook page, or connect on the web at — DuckDonuts.com.

Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013. As one of the fastest-growing doughnut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned and operated shops.

