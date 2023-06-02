🔊 Listen to this

A large crowd gathered on Public Square on Friday for the Pride Flag ceremony.

WILKES-BARRE — At Friday’s raising of the Pride flag on Public Square, City Councilman Tony Brooks quoted Harvey Milk, the San Francisco politician who was the first openly gay man to serve in public office in 1978, and who was later assassinated.

The Rainbow Alliance, in conjunction with Pride Coalition and Queer NEPA, hosted the Wilkes-Barre Pride Flag ceremony, marking the beginning of Pride Month.

Jessica Ives, vice chair of the Rainbow Alliance board, welcomed what she said was the largest crowd the event has ever seen.

“All young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential,” Brooks said quoting Milk. “All men are created equal. No matter how hard they try, they can never erase those words.”

Harvey Bernard Milk was an American politician and the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He was assassinated on Nov. 27, 1978, in San Francisco. He was 48.

“Brooks continued, again quoting Milk: “It takes no compromise to give people their rights. It takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom. It takes no survey to remove repression.”

Ives said the large crowd was indicative of “how far we’ve come as a community.”

“This shows the great progress we have made,” Ives said.

Charles McCormick, City Administrator, and Mike Slusser, the city’s Special Events Coordinator, were in attendance.

Brooks noted that “A generation ago, this event would never have happened. You all have made this happen.”

NEPA Pride Coalition representative Dylan Fredricey and Queer NEPA representative Rob Felker, and David Pearson, Rainbow alliance board member, also offered remarks.

Holly K. Pilcavage, who served as co-chair of PrideFest 2022, said over the years, the Pride flag has evolved to promote greater inclusion and recognize the many communities that celebrate Pride.

The Rainbow Alliance was established in 2004 to provide education, support and advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals and families, while working to advance fairness and equality throughout the region.

The Rainbow Alliance will be hosting its PrideFest Parade and Celebration in Downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, June 25. The parade will kick-off at 12 p.m. and the celebration will immediately follow.

June is Pride Month — a 30-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We hope everyone has the chance to celebrate, for now more than ever, we need to lead with love, ” Pilcavage said. “We’re extremely excited about all of the events we have planned for the community, including our second annual PrideFest.”

