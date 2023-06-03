🔊 Listen to this

Andrew Faul announces Marian Holehan as the recipient of the 2022-23 Barbershopper of the Year Award during the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus’ “Name That Tune” concert.

KINGSTON— The Wyoming Seminary Kirby Center for Creative Arts was alive with the sound of musical harmony on Saturday afternoon for the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus’ “Name that Tune” concert.

The concert featured performances from both the barbershop chorus (and its respective quartets, “The Good Four-Tunes” and “Unaccounted Four”) and Wyoming Valley West High School’s concert choir.

The ensembles entertained a packed auditorium with classics such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart),” “Lean on Me,” as well as some modern tunes (such as “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”) in the barbershop style.

To add an extra bit of fun, audience members were asked to guess what the next song might be.

Before each song, the emcee gave hints as to what it might be, and the audience sure did play along. Most shouted out song titles— some even guessing the correct ones.

“We wanted to sing recognizable music instead of old fashioned barbershop,” said Justin Davis, director for both the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus and Wyoming Valley West High School’s concert choir.

Also during the concert, the Barbershopper of the Year Award was presented to Marian Holehan for the 2022-23 year.

Upon the announcement of her recognition, Holehan was overcome with surprise and joy.

“I’m not speechless too often, but I am truly speechless now,” she said, as an audience member shouted that she deserved the award.

Holehan wasn’t the only barbershopper that left the concert feeling rather accomplished.

For Ryder Millia, one-fourth of “Unaccounted Four,” the first concert back post-pandemic was a success.

“I thought the energy of the concert was phenomenal,” he said.

“I’m so glad we were able to put it on this year. Everyone involved was amazing.”